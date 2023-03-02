How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on March 2, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Ottawa Senators in Patrick Kane’s debut for the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Senators bring win streak into matchup with the Rangers

Ottawa Senators (30-26-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (34-17-9, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -176, Senators +152; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the New York Rangers.

New York has a 34-17-9 record overall and a 17-10-4 record on its home ice. The Rangers have an 8-6-7 record in one-goal games.

Ottawa is 30-26-4 overall and 12-14-2 in road games. The Senators have a 27-6-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 31 goals and 33 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 26 goals and 37 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has scored six goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Jakob Chychrun: out (trade related reasons).