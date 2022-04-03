How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on New York, aims to end 4-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (21-36-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (44-20-5, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -300, Flyers +238; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup with New York after losing four straight games.

The Rangers are 11-7-0 against Metropolitan teams. New York has scored 207 goals and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 46.

The Flyers are 5-11-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 101 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, New York won 3-2. Artemi Panarin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin has 80 total points for the Rangers, 18 goals and 62 assists. Kreider has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 23 goals and has 50 points. Kevin Hayes has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Strome: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.