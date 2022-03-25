How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York faces division rival Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (39-16-10, second in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (40-19-5, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan foes New York and Pittsburgh will play.

The Rangers are 24-8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The Penguins are 12-4-2 in division games. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

Pittsburgh defeated New York 1-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 42 goals and has 58 points. Artemi Panarin has 13 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 31 goals and has 64 points. Crosby has seven goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.