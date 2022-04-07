How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In New York, Pittsburgh, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of New York or Pittsburgh, you can also stream New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Panarin and New York take on Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-20-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (45-20-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York square off against Pittsburgh. Panarin currently ranks 10th in the league with 84 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 65 assists.

The Rangers are 29-9-2 in conference play. New York has scored 213 goals and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 47.

The Penguins are 12-6-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Pittsburgh has scored 234 goals and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 33.

In their last meeting on March 29, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with 65 assists and has 84 points this season. Kreider has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sidney Crosby has 72 total points while scoring 26 goals and totaling 46 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Strome: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Jason Zucker: day to day (knee).