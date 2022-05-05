How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game 2 Live Online on May 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, MSG, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Penguins visit the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -142, Penguins +119; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Penguins won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting. Jake Guentzel led the Penguins with two goals.

New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have a 17-6-3 record in games decided by a goal.

Pittsburgh is 46-25-11 overall with a 13-8-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have allowed 222 goals while scoring 269 for a +47 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has 52 goals and 25 assists for the Rangers. Barclay Goodrow has seven assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 31 goals and 53 assists for the Penguins. Guentzel has nine goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Keith Kinkaid: day to day (upper body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

Penguins: Jason Zucker: day to day (undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: out (foot), Rickard Rakell: day to day (head), Nathan Beaulieu: out (undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: day to day (undisclosed).