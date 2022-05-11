 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game 5 Live Online on May 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, MSG, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----
MSG≥ $89.99-----
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, MSG, and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, MSG, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Penguins look to clinch series win against the Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Penguins +113; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the New York Rangers in game five. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 7-2.

New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have a 17-6-3 record in games decided by a goal.

Pittsburgh is 46-25-11 overall with a 13-8-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins are 34-7-5 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has 52 goals and 25 assists for the Rangers. Andrew Copp has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Kris Letang has 10 goals and 58 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has scored eight goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot), Rickard Rakell: day to day (head), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: out for season (core).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.