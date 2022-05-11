How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game 5 Live Online on May 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, MSG, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Penguins look to clinch series win against the Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Penguins +113; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the New York Rangers in game five. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 7-2.

New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have a 17-6-3 record in games decided by a goal.

Pittsburgh is 46-25-11 overall with a 13-8-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins are 34-7-5 in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has 52 goals and 25 assists for the Rangers. Andrew Copp has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Kris Letang has 10 goals and 58 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has scored eight goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot), Rickard Rakell: day to day (head), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: out for season (core).