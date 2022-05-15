 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game 7 Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, MSG, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, MSG, and TBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers Look to Comeback From 3-1 Down in Game 7 Against Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -142, Penguins +121; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 5-3. Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the win.

New York is 14-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 52-24-6 overall. The Rangers have a 24-5-3 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Pittsburgh is 46-25-11 overall and 13-8-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have conceded 222 goals while scoring 269 for a +47 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals with 74 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 31 goals and 53 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot), Rickard Rakell: day to day (head), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (undisclosed), Casey DeSmith: out for season (core), Sidney Crosby: day to day (undisclosed).

