How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and San Francisco, you can stream New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York faces San Jose on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (13-9-1, third in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (14-4-3, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -181, Sharks +151; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over San Jose.

The Rangers are 6-1-1 at home. New York is first in the Eastern Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Adam Fox averaging 0.9.

The Sharks are 8-5-0 in road games. San Jose averages 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Jake Middleton leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 23 points, scoring six goals and adding 17 assists. Chris Kreider has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 11 goals and has 24 points. Erik Karlsson has three goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Sharks: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (personal).