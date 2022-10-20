 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and San Francisco, you can stream New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: San Jose brings losing streak into game against New York

San Jose Sharks (0-5-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a five-game losing streak, play the New York Rangers.

New York went 52-24-6 overall and 35-11-5 in home games a season ago. The Rangers scored 250 goals while giving up 204 for a +46 goal differential last season.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and a 14-19-8 record on the road last season. The Sharks scored 211 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Carpenter: day to day (upper body), Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (upper-body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

