How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: San Jose brings losing streak into game against New York

San Jose Sharks (0-5-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a five-game losing streak, play the New York Rangers.

New York went 52-24-6 overall and 35-11-5 in home games a season ago. The Rangers scored 250 goals while giving up 204 for a +46 goal differential last season.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and a 14-19-8 record on the road last season. The Sharks scored 211 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Carpenter: day to day (upper body), Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (upper-body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).