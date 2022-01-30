How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Kraken visit the Rangers after overtime win

Seattle Kraken (14-25-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (28-13-4, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -191, Kraken +161; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits the New York Rangers after the Kraken beat Pittsburgh 2-1 in overtime.

The Rangers are 13-4-2 at home. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 31.

The Kraken have gone 5-11-2 away from home. Seattle averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 51 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 31, New York won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 48 total points for the Rangers, 12 goals and 36 assists. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 17 goals and has 26 points. Marcus Johansson has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).