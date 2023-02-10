How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on February 10, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Seattle Kraken for Vladimir Tarasenko’s debut in Rangers blue. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (29-17-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -179, Kraken +154; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken.

New York is 29-14-8 overall and 15-9-4 in home games. The Rangers have allowed 134 goals while scoring 164 for a +30 scoring differential.

Seattle has a 16-7-2 record in road games and a 29-17-5 record overall. The Kraken have scored 178 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has 10 goals and 39 assists for the Rangers. Filip Chytil has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 10 goals and 28 assists for the Kraken. Adam Larsson has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).