How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues

In New York, St. Louis, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: St. Louis visits New York following shutout victory

St. Louis Blues (32-14-6, second in the Central) vs. New York Rangers (33-15-5, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host St. Louis after the Blues shut out Chicago 4-0. Jordan Binnington earned the victory in the net for St. Louis after recording 30 saves.

The Rangers are 17-5-3 at home. New York is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 34.

The Blues are 13-8-4 in road games. St. Louis is third in the Western Conference recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.3 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 56 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 42 assists. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 49 points, scoring 21 goals and collecting 28 assists. Brayden Schenn has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).

