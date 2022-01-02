How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Tampa, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Panarin and New York take on Tampa Bay

New York Rangers (19-8-4, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-7-4, first in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -150, Rangers +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin leads New York into a matchup with Tampa Bay. He currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 35 points, scoring 10 goals and totaling 25 assists.

The Lightning are 15-6-2 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.0% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.6 shots per game.

The Rangers are 5-1-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 37 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 22 assists. Victor Hedman has nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 35 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 25 assists. Adam Fox has eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Mikhail Sergachev: out (health protocols), Brian Elliott: out (health protocols), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (health protocols), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Anthony Cirelli: out (health protocols).

Rangers: Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness), Patrik Nemeth: out (covid-19), Kevin Rooney: out (health protocols), Artemi Panarin: day to day (undisclosed).