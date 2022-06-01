How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Conference Final: Game 1 Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In New York, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.
However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York hosts Tampa Bay to begin the third round
Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)
New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -127, Rangers +106; over/under is 5.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Rangers host series opener
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open the Eastern Conference finals. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Rangers went 3-0 against the Lightning in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 19, the Rangers won 2-1. Chris Kreider led the Rangers with two goals.
New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 26-8-4 record on its home ice. The Rangers have gone 42-5-2 when scoring at least three goals.
Tampa Bay has a 51-23-8 record overall and a 22-14-2 record on the road. The Lightning rank seventh in NHL play with 285 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.
Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.
INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).
Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (lower-body).