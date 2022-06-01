How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Conference Final: Game 1 Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. It's also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York hosts Tampa Bay to begin the third round

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -127, Rangers +106; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Rangers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open the Eastern Conference finals. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Rangers went 3-0 against the Lightning in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 19, the Rangers won 2-1. Chris Kreider led the Rangers with two goals.

New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 26-8-4 record on its home ice. The Rangers have gone 42-5-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has a 51-23-8 record overall and a 22-14-2 record on the road. The Lightning rank seventh in NHL play with 285 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: day to day (lower-body).