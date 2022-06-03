How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game 2 Live For Free Online on June 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Friday, June 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, but most nationally televised games are not on ESPN+.

However, during the Eastern Conference Finals, you can watch this series with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle. In addition, a special alternate presentation of the game – Ice Cast – will give fans a view of the game from above the ice.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers bring 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -123, Rangers +103; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Rangers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 6-2. Filip Chytil scored two goals in the victory.

New York is 52-24-6 overall and 26-8-4 in home games. The Rangers have a 42-5-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Tampa Bay is 22-14-2 on the road and 51-23-8 overall. The Lightning have a +57 scoring differential, with 285 total goals scored and 228 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals with 74 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has two goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: out (leg).