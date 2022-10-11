 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Season Opener Live Online on October 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The top Eastern Conference teams from last season meet again when newly-minted Rangers captain Jacob Trouba and Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin host the Lightning and fellow elite goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the season’s opening puckdrop at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In New York, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN and ESPN+, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

You can stream this New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Lightning to begin 2022 season

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -120, Lightning -101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers open the season at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 35-11-5 record in home games last season. The Rangers had a 25.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 55 goals on 218 chances.

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall and a 30-20-3 record on the road last season. The Lightning had a +57 goal differential last season, scoring 285 goals while giving up 228.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Brayden Point: out (quad), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: out (knee).

