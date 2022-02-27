How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: MSG

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Canucks visit the Rangers after Horvat's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (25-22-6, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (33-14-5, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -144, Canucks +122; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the New York Rangers after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks’ 7-1 win over the Flames.

The Rangers have gone 17-4-3 in home games. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 34.

The Canucks are 13-12-3 on the road. Vancouver averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Vancouver won 3-2. J.T. Miller scored two goals for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreider leads the Rangers with 34 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 48 points. Artemi Panarin has 12 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Miller leads the Canucks with 20 goals and has 57 points. Elias Pettersson has five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).