 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Where to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on February 8, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
MSG≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: MSG + 25 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers play the Canucks following Zibanejad's 2-goal showing

Vancouver Canucks (20-26-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (27-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Vancouver Canucks after Mika Zibanejad’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Rangers’ 5-4 overtime win.

New York has gone 14-9-4 in home games and 27-14-8 overall. The Rangers have a 14-3-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Vancouver is 10-13-3 in road games and 20-26-3 overall. The Canucks are 20-7-4 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zibanejad has 22 goals and 27 assists for the Rangers. Filip Chytil has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

J.T. Miller has 18 goals and 26 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Canucks: William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.