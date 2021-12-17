How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Vegas visits Panarin and the Rangers

Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-0, third in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (19-7-3, first in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +109, Golden Knights -130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York hit the ice against Vegas. Panarin is ninth in the league with 33 points, scoring nine goals and recording 24 assists.

The Rangers are 8-3-1 at home. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 17.

The Golden Knights are 8-5-0 on the road. Vegas has scored 103 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with 13.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-10 in 29 games this season. Panarin has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Chandler Stephenson has 29 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 20 assists for the Golden Knights. Max Pacioretty has 16 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness), Filip Chytil: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: None listed.