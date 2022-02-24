How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Washington, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Washington puts road win streak on the line against New York

Washington Capitals (28-15-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (32-13-5, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against New York aiming to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Rangers are 20-5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

The Capitals are 9-3-1 against Metropolitan opponents. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 31.

In their last meeting on Oct. 13, Washington won 5-1. Ovechkin scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 55 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 41 assists. Chris Kreider has eight goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 62 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 31 assists. Joe Snively has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Capitals: Justin Schultz: day to day (upper body).