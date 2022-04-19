How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Jets after shutout victory

Winnipeg Jets (35-30-11, sixth in the Central) vs. New York Rangers (49-21-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Winnipeg Jets after the Rangers shut out Detroit 4-0. Igor Shesterkin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 20 saves.

The Rangers are 25-8-4 at home. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Jets are 16-15-8 in road games. Winnipeg is 17th in the Western Conference with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

New York took down Winnipeg 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 6. Chris Kreider scored two goals for the Rangers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreider leads the Rangers with 50 goals, adding 22 assists and collecting 72 points. Artemi Panarin has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 44 total assists and has 87 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has 14 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: day to day (lower-body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Mark Scheifele: day to day (upper-body).