How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and YES Network

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

New York enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Yankees are 3-6 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .294, good for first in the MLB. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with a mark of .375.

The Braves have gone 4-5 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .434, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .887 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

