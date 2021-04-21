 Skip to Content
How to Stream Yankees vs. Braves Live Online on April 21, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Nationally, the game will be televised on ESPN, but will be blacked-out locally in the New York and Atlanta markets.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------
YES Network≥ $84.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, YES Network, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

