How to Stream Yankees vs. Braves Live Online on April 21, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves
- When: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, YES Network, and ESPN
- Stream: Watch with
In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves games all year long.
Nationally, the game will be televised on ESPN, but will be blacked-out locally in the New York and Atlanta markets.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, YES Network, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels