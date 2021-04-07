 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Yankees at Orioles on April 7, 2021 Live Online: TV & Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is only available to stream with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry YES Network – this is your only option to stream Yankees all season long.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV — otherwise you will need cable or satellite.

The Yankees have taken the first two games of the series against the Orioles. The Yankees will send Jameson Taillon for his first game in pinstripes, while John Means will try to get the Orioles their first win of the series.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

