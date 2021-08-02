 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.19 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -238, Orioles +199; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the New York Yankees on Monday.

The Yankees are 27-23 on their home turf. New York has hit 129 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with 25, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Orioles are 20-36 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .394 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Orioles won the last meeting 10-6. Bruce Zimmermann earned his second victory and Maikel Franco went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Baltimore. Michael King registered his first loss for New York.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $84.99------
YES Network≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.