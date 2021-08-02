How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.19 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -238, Orioles +199; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the New York Yankees on Monday.

The Yankees are 27-23 on their home turf. New York has hit 129 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with 25, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Orioles are 20-36 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .394 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Orioles won the last meeting 10-6. Bruce Zimmermann earned his second victory and Maikel Franco went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Baltimore. Michael King registered his first loss for New York.

Live TV Streaming Option