How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .95 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will face off on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 27-24 in home games in 2020. New York is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with 55 total runs batted in.

The Orioles have gone 21-36 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .397 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-1. Jorge Lopez earned his third victory and Mullins went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Andrew Heaney took his eighth loss for New York.

Live TV Streaming Option