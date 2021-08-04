MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.20 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -270, Orioles +223; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will face off on Wednesday.

The Yankees are 28-24 on their home turf. New York is slugging .391 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Orioles are 21-37 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .321.

The Yankees won the last meeting 13-1. Luis Gil earned his first victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for New York. Alexander Wells took his second loss for Baltimore.

