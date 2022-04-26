How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Orioles on 4-game home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (6-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (10-6, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -280, Orioles +230; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

New York has a 7-3 record at home and a 10-6 record overall. The Yankees have a 5-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore is 3-3 at home and 6-10 overall. The Orioles have a 2-5 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu is third on the Yankees with a .333 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 14-for-33 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with six extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and two home runs). Austin Hays is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .216 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Chris Ellis: day-to-day (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)