How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees Take on Orioles After Big Win in New York

Baltimore Orioles (6-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (10-6, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, six strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series.

New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Baltimore is 6-10 overall and 3-3 at home. The Orioles have a 2-5 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has three doubles and five home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 14-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has three doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 12-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .216 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)