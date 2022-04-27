 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $89.99------
YES Network≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees Take on Orioles After Big Win in New York

Baltimore Orioles (6-10, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (10-6, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, six strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series.

New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Baltimore is 6-10 overall and 3-3 at home. The Orioles have a 2-5 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has three doubles and five home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 14-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has three doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 12-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .216 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.