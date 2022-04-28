MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees play the Orioles in third game of set

Baltimore Orioles (6-11, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (11-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (1-0, 1.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -232, Orioles +190; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles.

New York is 11-6 overall and 8-3 at home. The Yankees have a 6-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 3-3 record in home games and a 6-11 record overall. The Orioles have gone 3-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has five doubles, three home runs and five RBI while hitting .279 for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12-for-33 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has three doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .215 for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 10-for-35 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (neck), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)