How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (17-25, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (29-12, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (2-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-0, 2.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -327, Orioles +260; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

New York has a 29-12 record overall and a 15-6 record in home games. The Yankees have gone 19-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 12-11 record in home games and a 17-25 record overall. The Orioles have a 12-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Monday for the 11th time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has eight doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .318 for the Yankees. Joey Gallo is 3-for-23 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Trey Mancini is fourth on the Orioles with a .297 batting average, and has five doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 16 RBI. Anthony Santander is 9-for-43 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Kyle Higashioka: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (cramps), Spenser Watkins: day-to-day (forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)