How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (18-25, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (29-13, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -250, Orioles +203; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees enter a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles after losing three games in a row.

New York has a 15-7 record at home and a 29-13 record overall. The Yankees have an 18-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore has an 18-25 record overall and a 12-11 record in home games. The Orioles are 13-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Yankees are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giancarlo Stanton has three doubles, 11 home runs and 35 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-33 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has 11 doubles and three home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 8-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Higashioka: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

