MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN2, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN2≥ $89.99------
YES Network≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN2 and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees and Orioles meet with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (18-26, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (30-13, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (1-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Yankees: JP Sears (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -204, Orioles +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

New York has a 16-7 record in home games and a 30-13 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Baltimore is 6-15 on the road and 18-26 overall. The Orioles are 11-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 17 home runs while slugging .692. Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-35 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with seven home runs while slugging .397. Trey Mancini is 12-for-39 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: day-to-day (right calf), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (left wrist), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

