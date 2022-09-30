How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online on September 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Aaron Judge tries to make history. After tying Roger Maris in Toronto on Wednesday night, he will try to set the AL single season home-run record with his 62nd home run.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with DIRECTV STREAM.

This Yankees game will also be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area. Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles. This game will also be available with a subscription to ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees host the Orioles on 8-game home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (80-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (96-59, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.55 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-3, 3.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -190, Orioles +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep an eight-game home win streak alive when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

New York is 56-22 in home games and 96-59 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 36-42 record in road games and an 80-76 record overall. The Orioles are 50-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Friday for the 17th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 89 extra base hits (28 doubles and 61 home runs). Gleyber Torres is 13-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has a .262 batting average to rank third on the Orioles, and has 31 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs. Austin Hays is 11-for-35 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .283 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .281 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)