How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Orioles bring 1-0 series lead over Yankees into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (81-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (96-60, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (5-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (11-4, 2.56 ERA, .95 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -221, Orioles +183; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Yankees.

New York has a 56-23 record in home games and a 96-60 record overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.34.

Baltimore has a 37-42 record in road games and an 81-76 record overall. The Orioles have a 33-21 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 11-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 28 doubles and 61 home runs while hitting .314 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 24 doubles and 33 home runs for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins is 11-for-42 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Zack Britton: day-to-day (arm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)