MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network or MASN, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees and Orioles play to determine series winner

Baltimore Orioles (81-77, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (97-60, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 5.11 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Yankees: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -188, Orioles +158; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 57-23 record at home and a 97-60 record overall. The Yankees are 59-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Baltimore is 37-43 in road games and 81-77 overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Yankees hold a 12-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .313 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 61 home runs, 110 walks and 130 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-33 with three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 33 home runs while slugging .464. Ryan Mountcastle is 12-for-37 with a double, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)