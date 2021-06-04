 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: TV, Odds, Starters

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Michael King (0-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will play on Friday.

The Yankees are 14-18 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 67 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 13, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 12-6 against teams from the AL East. Boston has hit 70 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with 14, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----
YES Network≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.