MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 15, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, Boston, and nationally - the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In the first game back from the MLB All-Star Break, the two rivals will face one another. The Yankees will need a hot start coming out of the break since they struggled to a 46-43 record in the first half. The Red Sox were 55-36 and are leading the AL East.

The Yankees haven’t announced their starter tonight, but Eduardo Rodriguez will start for the Red Sox. The Yankees will look for their bats to come alive, especially Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMahieu.

