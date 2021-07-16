 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-4, 4.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -114, Red Sox -103; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to play the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees are 23-22 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .394 this season. Estevan Florial leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Red Sox are 27-17 on the road. Boston has slugged .440 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .570.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-2. Eduardo Rodriguez recorded his sixth victory and Devers went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Boston. Gerrit Cole registered his fourth loss for New York.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

