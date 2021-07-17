 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston, New York, and in other select markets nationally, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Photo/506Sports

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 2.68 ERA, .93 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -105, Red Sox -115; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will face off on Saturday.

The Yankees are 23-23 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.

The Red Sox are 28-17 in road games. Boston has slugged .440 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-0. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his seventh victory and Christian Arroyo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Boston. Jordan Montgomery took his fifth loss for New York.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.