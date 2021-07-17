MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, New York, and in other select markets nationally, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Photo/506Sports

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 2.68 ERA, .93 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -105, Red Sox -115; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will face off on Saturday.

The Yankees are 23-23 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.

The Red Sox are 28-17 in road games. Boston has slugged .440 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-0. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his seventh victory and Christian Arroyo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Boston. Jordan Montgomery took his fifth loss for New York.