How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, Boston, and nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

7-Day Free Trial: Yankees/Red Sox

There are no local blackouts for nationally televised games on ESPN, so you can watch Yankees/Red Sox on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

1 Month for $10: Yankees/Red Sox

The best deal out there to stream ESPN is Sling TV. New subscribers can get your first month for just $10, plus a $10 Amazon Gift Card if you sign-up through The Streamable.

With the Sling Orange plan, you’ll get 40+ channels including ESPN, Disney Channel, TNT, TBS, and more.

Get The Deal Get $10 Back sling.com

Yankees/Red Sox (7/18) Game Preview

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-4, 4.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -115, Red Sox -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to take on the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Yankees are 24-23 on their home turf. New York has slugged .392 this season. Greg Allen leads the team with a mark of .750.

The Red Sox are 28-18 on the road. Boston has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads them with 22, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Gerrit Cole secured his 10th victory and Gleyber Torres went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Hirokazu Sawamura registered his first loss for Boston.