 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game 1 Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox in a day/night Doubleheader. The first game of the doubleheader is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

In the first game of the Doubleheader, Tanner Houck will pitch for the Red Sox, while Jordan Montgomery will pitch for the Yankees. The Yankees are trailing the Red Sox by 2 games in the Wild Card.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----
YES Network≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.