How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game 1 Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox in a day/night Doubleheader. The first game of the doubleheader is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

In the first game of the Doubleheader, Tanner Houck will pitch for the Red Sox, while Jordan Montgomery will pitch for the Yankees. The Yankees are trailing the Red Sox by 2 games in the Wild Card.