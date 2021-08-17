How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game 2 Live Online Without Cable on August 17, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox in a day/night Doubleheader. The second game of the doubleheader is airing exclusively on NESN and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV, while Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The game is one of 21 games that will be airing on Amazon Prime Video for Prime Members in the New York Metro area, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be simulcasts of games produced by YES for airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, .00 ERA, .82 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees +110, Red Sox -130; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will square off on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 33-25 on their home turf. New York has slugged .395 this season. Estevan Florial leads the team with a mark of .550.

The Red Sox have gone 32-27 away from home. Boston is hitting a collective .260 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with an average of .309.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Brandon Workman earned his first victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Jonathan Loaisiga took his fourth loss for New York.