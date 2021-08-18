 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, YES Network, and ESPN (out-of-market), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Outside of Boston and New York, you will be able to stream the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -115, Red Sox -102; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Yankees Wednesday.

The Yankees are 35-25 in home games in 2020. New York has a team on-base percentage of .324, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.

The Red Sox are 32-29 on the road. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .373.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-0. Wandy Peralta earned his fourth victory and Luke Voit went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Nathan Eovaldi took his eighth loss for Boston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $84.99-----
YES Network≥ $84.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NESN, YES Network, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NESN and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

