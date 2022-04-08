How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Opening Day Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees and Red Sox play in season opener

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

New York; Friday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for the season opener.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 4.1 last season.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 43-38 in road games last season. The Red Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 219 home runs.

INJURIES: Yankees: Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)