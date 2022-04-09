How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, YES Network, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream New York Yankees games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

If you live outside those areas, you can watch the game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees face the Red Sox leading series 1-0

Boston Red Sox (0-1) vs. New York Yankees (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-0); Yankees: Luis Severino (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -169, Red Sox +146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home last season. The Yankees batted .237 as a team in the 2021 season with a .729 OPS.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 43-38 on the road a season ago. The Red Sox slugged .449 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (hamstring), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)