MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, Boston, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

You can also stream the new KayRod Cast on ESPN2, which is available with those same services.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees look to sweep series against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (0-2) vs. New York Yankees (2-0)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-0); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -140, Red Sox +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Boston Red Sox.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 43-38 in road games last season. The Red Sox slugged .449 with a .328 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

