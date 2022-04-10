MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

Boston Red Sox (0-2) vs. New York Yankees (2-0)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-0); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -140, Red Sox +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Boston Red Sox.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Yankees slugged .407 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Boston went 92-70 overall and 43-38 in road games last season. The Red Sox slugged .449 with a .328 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (right rib stress fracture), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)