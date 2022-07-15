How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Amazon Prime Video, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In Boston the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members in New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey areas will get access to all 21 Yankees games on Prime Video. These will be games produced by YES, but won’t be simulcast on local TV like PIX11 as in past seasons.

The games will feature Amazon’s exclusive X-Ray technology, which allows fans using Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV to view live in-game stats, team and player details and real-time play-by-play details as they are streaming.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Red Sox aim to end 4-game slide, take on the Yankees

Boston Red Sox (47-43, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (62-27, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -179, Red Sox +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox enter the matchup with the New York Yankees as losers of four straight games.

New York is 35-11 in home games and 62-27 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Boston has a 24-23 record in road games and a 47-43 record overall. The Red Sox have a 19-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBI for the Yankees. Matt Carpenter is 11-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .317 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 11-for-36 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Josh Donaldson: day-to-day (hand), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (leg), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Josh Winckowski: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Story: day-to-day (hand), Matt Strahm: day-to-day (wrist), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (left groin), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)