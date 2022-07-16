MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Online on July 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In New York, Boston, and most of the East Coast, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Red Sox bring 1-0 series advantage over Yankees into game 2

Boston Red Sox (48-43, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (62-28, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox meet the New York Yankees leading the series 1-0.

New York is 35-12 at home and 62-28 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the AL.

Boston is 25-23 on the road and 48-43 overall. The Red Sox are 35-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu is eighth on the Yankees with a .275 batting average, and has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 46 walks and 35 RBI. Gleyber Torres is 16-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 28 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs while hitting .326 for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez is 8-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Josh Donaldson: day-to-day (hand), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (leg), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Josh Winckowski: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Story: day-to-day (hand), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (left groin), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)