MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on July 17, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

Can you stream New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Game Preview: Yankees and Red Sox meet in series rubber match

Boston Red Sox (48-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (63-28, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (0-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -198, Red Sox +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 36-12 record in home games and a 63-28 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the AL.

Boston is 48-44 overall and 25-24 on the road. The Red Sox have a 21-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Yankees are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .281 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 14 doubles and 33 home runs. Gleyber Torres is 14-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 28 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 55 RBI for the Red Sox. Christian Vazquez is 7-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .225 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Josh Winckowski: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (left groin), Connor Seabold: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)